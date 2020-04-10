Police: Mercer woman charged after making false report about masked-faced, knife-wielding suspect

A Mercer woman is facing charges after police say she made a false report about an alleged violent situation.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer woman is facing charges after police say she made a false report about an alleged violent situation.

According to police, 36-year-old Amanda Rae Dewey called them at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and said that a masked woman was in the parking lot of Quality of Life Services waving a knife.

Police talked to the woman who was accused and found out she is an employee at the facility and that Dewey’s report was not true.

Dewey had been arguing with the worker and made the fictitious report to get her in trouble, the report stated.

Police say Dewey is facing charges of making false reports to law enforcement and recklessly endangering another person.