YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.

Saeveon Williams, 19, of St Louis Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Williams was a passenger in a car pulled over at the checkpoint about 10:40 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Square. When police went to talk to the driver, they smelled marijuana inside and asked everyone out of the car so they could search it, according to a police report.

Police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun underneath the seat where Williams was sitting, reports said.

Reports also said the gun was reported stolen Oct. 1 from Sharon, Pa.