Police: Man who tried to rob Warren Goodwill said he had to feed his daughter

The cashier said he passed her a note, but walked away without any money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man tried to rob a Goodwill in Warren but walked away without any money.

A cashier said he walked into the store on Elm Road NE around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

She said he handed her a note that said, “I have a gun and I need to feed my daughter.”

The cashier told him she would go get her manager and walked away from the register.

At that point, the man walked out of the store. Police said he didn’t end up taking anything.

Police described him as a light-skinned black man about 6’0″ tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was clean-shaven with close-cut hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray athletic shorts and black sneakers at the time.