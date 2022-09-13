BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman man turned himself in on Friday on an active warrant after police searched his home and say they found cash and drugs.

On Aug. 2, officers searched the Willow Drive home of 34-year-old Mohammed Albishri following an investigation.

Albishri was found in the home with his 2-year-old son.

Reports said that police seized several types of drugs including nearly 600 g. of marijuana, THC vape pens, several types of pills, other drug paraphernalia, and over $950 in cash.

Police also found $10 that was used in a controlled drug buy.

On September 9, Albishri turned himself in to Boardman police on charges of drug trafficking and drug possession.

He was given a summons to appear in court Tuesday morning. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 4.