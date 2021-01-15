Police: Man treated for falling through window after drinking in Youngstown

The man was drinking with a friend when they started arguing and he fell through a window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A report said, before he was treated by paramedics, a man told police early Friday he fell through a window after he had been drinking with a friend in Youngstown.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue on the southside of Youngstown, where they found a man with blood covering his arm.

The man told police he had been drinking with another man at a home on East Judson Avenue and they had been arguing when he fell through a window.

Reports said both men involved in the argument told officers they did not want to press charges.