Police: Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Austintown bar after asking to buy drugs

A witness said Porter asked to buy weed from him and later started waving a gun around

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect that they say was waving a gun around while threatening to “shoot up” an Austintown bar.

Officers were sent to Chippers Sports Bar just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on reports that a man had been threatening a shooting there.

Police said they found the suspect, 31-year-old Kenneth Porter, walking nearby on N. Edgehill Avenue.

Officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Police reported finding a bookbag that he dropped nearby, which they said contained a “BB/Pellet handgun/revolver,” as well as a laptop, six broken cell phones, several phone charges and a GPS.

One witness told police that she saw Porter looking through her friend’s vehicle before “waving the gun around” and threatening to “shoot the whole building up.”

Another witness said Porter asked if he could buy weed from him. He said he told Porter that he couldn’t and Porter began looking through a vehicle.

The witness said they told Porter to back away at which time Porter threatened to “blow people’s faces off,” according to the report.

Police said Porter appeared to be intoxicated, and he admitted to having two “Jagerbombs.”

Police said the laptop that was in Porter’s bag was determined to have been stolen from one of the vehicle’s at the bar.

Porter is charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property and inducing panic.