CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police in Campbell and Youngstown are investigating after a Coitsville Road man said he was taken from his home early Tuesday at gunpoint and later shot on Youngstown’s East Side.

Campbell police Lt. Kevin Sferra said the man told police that he came home about 3 a.m. and was approached by two men with guns who demanded money.

When the man said he had no money, he was forced into a car, Sferra said. As the car drove down Coitsville Road onto Wilson Avenue and into Youngstown, the man was told he would be killed if he did not give the suspects money.

Sferra said the man wrestled one of the suspects over his gun, and the gun went off somewhere around Wilson Avenue and Ayers Street. The man managed to open a door in the car and jumped out when it slowed down, Sferra said.

Sferra said the man ran to the nearby home of his brother, who called police.