Police: Man shot in stomach after reportedly punching woman in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side from Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot in the stomach at an apartment building on E. Midlothian Boulevard between Southern Boulevard and Market Street.

A witness who lives at the apartment building said he saw the shooting victim punch a woman in the face in the back parking lot.

Police said another man who was there shot the man in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

