WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a robbery after a man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center about 8:03 p.m. Sunday on reports that a 27-year-old man was there being treated for a gunshot wound.

Dispatch operators told police the shooting happened at an ATM on Tod Avenue, near E. Market Street, according to a police report.