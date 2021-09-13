Police: Man runs from crash; puppy dies in burning car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who reports said left a dog, who later died in a burning car early Sunday morning, was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Donald Wells, 31, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Magistrate Meghan Brundege approved a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services program that Wells be released without bond. He is expected to have a pretrial hearing next week.

Wells was arrested about 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ohio Avenue after officers were called for two cars on fire. Reports said witnesses told police Wells crashed into the back of one of the cars, ran away, then came back when he remembered his dog was in the back seat.

The dog, a six-month-old terrier, died in the fire, reports said.

Police reports do not list the cause of the fire. A fire report was not available.

After police arrived, Wells argued with an officer and threatened to slap him, reports said.