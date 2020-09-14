Police: Man reports being robbed, cut, knocked out in Youngstown

A man told police he went to check out a popular after-hours club early Saturday but was attacked instead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who told police he went to check out a popular after-hours club early Saturday was instead robbed, cut on the face twice with a knife and knocked out.

The man made a report about 3:20 a.m. Saturday from the police department on Boardman Street shortly after he said he was attacked about 12 a.m. at an old barbershop in the 600 block of Almyra Avenue.

Reports noted officers have been receiving complaints recently about after-hours parties there.

The victim told police he went there because he heard how popular the parties are and he wanted to check it out for himself, according to a report.

Reports said the victim met a man in a car who asked him if he wanted to smoke marijuana and he agreed. Another man was also in the car and they both attacked him.

One of the men pulled a knife and cut the victim twice on the face. Then, he was punched and kicked until he was knocked out. The victim also had $550 taken from him, reports said.

The man drove himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center before making a report at the police department. Reports noted he had two cuts on his face and several bruises as well.

