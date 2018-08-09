Police: Man pretended to be officer after Coitsville traffic stop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Coitsville police arrested a man that they say pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop.

Darrell Holmes, 49, is charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Wednesday afternoon, officers pulled over Holmes for an alleged traffic violation. Police said he flashed a gold badge and told an officer that he worked for the New Castle Police Department.

Police said he would not show his identification, however. They called the New Castle Police Department, which confirmed that Holmes didn't work there, according to investigators.

Holmes is being held in the Mahoning County Jail. He's scheduled to appear in court on the charge on Friday.