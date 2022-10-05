NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of being involved in vandalism early Wednesday morning.

Connor Schuler, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with possession of criminal tools, drug possession, and underage possession of alcohol.

Officers on overnight patrol and on alert following recent spray paint vandalism in the area saw Shuler and the juvenile riding bikes down Mahoning Avenue near Pratt Street. When officers stopped them, police could hear spray cans rattling in their backpacks.

Inside the backpacks, police found several cans of spray paint, containers of alcohol, cannabis edibles, and other drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

Officers noted that there was spray paint damage to several buildings on Robbins Avenue in Niles.

Courtesy: Niles PD

Schuler was also charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.