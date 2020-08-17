Police: Man in custody after shooting situation in Boardman

Witnesses said a man standing in the middle of South Avenue was shooting at a green Ford Ranger as it was driving away

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after witnesses say he shot at a passing vehicle in Boardman Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said a man standing in the middle of South Avenue was shooting at a green Ford Ranger as it was driving away. They said the suspect then walked into a car wash before going into the woods.

Police said they now have someone in custody, but the suspect was not identified.

Investigators also found and recovered a firearm from the car wash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

