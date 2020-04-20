Police: Man had cocaine in mouth when taken into custody for violating protection order

When police searched him, it appeared that Bell was chewing something and he was ordered to open his mouth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Early Saturday, reports say police found crack cocaine in the mouth of a man they were taking into custody for violating a protection order.

A woman in the 500 block of West Warren Avenue flagged police down about 6:45 p.m. and told them Frank Bell, 39, of Columbus, had just been to her home in violation of a protection order she has against him.

As police ran a records check on Bell they discovered he had 10 open suspensions on his license and a warrant for failure to appear in March 2019 in municipal court.

As police continued to get the woman’s information Bell drove by and officers pulled him over at Rosedale and West Evergreen avenues.

When Bell got out of his car police searched him and found nothing, although reports note one of pockets was pulled inside out and there was a torn up plastic bag at his feet.

Bell was placed in a cruiser while police searched his car and when they checked on him they found white powder all over the backseat, reports said.

It also appeared that Bell was chewing something and he was ordered to open his mouth. Under his tongue police found what looked like a small chunk of crack cocaine, reports say.

Bell was booked into the Mahoning County jail on the warrant and charges of violating a protection order, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.