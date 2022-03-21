(WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing several criminal charges after police say they found him touching himself inappropriately in the Liberty Walmart parking lot.

Kevin Grant is facing charges of public indecency, possession of criminal tools and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the parking lot on Saturday after an employee reported a man was naked from the waist down in a car and asked him if he wanted to party. When officers arrived, they said Grant’s pants were down and he was touching himself.

During a search of Grant’s car, police said they found an explicit video on his phone and a crack pipe.

According to a police report, Grant admitted to previously being in prison for an endangering children charge.