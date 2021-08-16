Police: Man flees, wrecks into 2 East Liverpool police cars

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police say he crashed into two East Liverpool squad cars during a domestic violence call.

East Liverpool police were called to Reynolds Street at 8:22 p.m. August 12 where the victim told police she was being threatened.

She told officers that Shane McCutcheon, 32, sped away from the residence after he threatened to shoot her in front of their two children.

Police followed McCutcheon’s truck down the street and said he began passing cars on a double yellow line and speeding.

Police said they tried to box him in at a dead end on Valley Avenue when McCutcheon turned his vehicle around, rammed the offer’s patrol car and fled.

A passerby plead for McCutcheon to “stop” and “quit doing this” to no avail, according to the report.

Another officer was waiting down the street when McCutcheon slammed into his patrol car head-on, shoving it into a fence on Penn Avenue, according to a report.

Police said McCutcheon then hit the first patrol car for a second time while attempting to escape.

Police said they tasered McCutcheon after he continued pressing the accelerator. Police ordered him out of the car and on the ground.

Police said he was taken to the police station and charged with numerous criminal and traffic offenses.