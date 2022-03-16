GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after a woman said he threatened her and her child with a shotgun.

According to a police report, a neighbor called police about 5 p.m. Monday after the woman next door in the 900 block of N. Highland Ave. told the neighbor that a man was threatening her and was brandishing a shotgun. The neighbor said she saw a man through the window with a gun.

When police arrived, the woman was outside of the home and greeted officers. She said that she and the man argued earlier in the day and that the man was drunk and threatened to kill her and her daughter, who was at school, according to the report.

The woman said she left to go to work but came home early because she wanted to be there when her daughter got home because she was in fear that the child would be hurt. When she got home, she said the arguing continued and the man took her cell phone and car keys so she couldn’t leave or call for help. At some point, she said she went outside and asked the neighbor to call the police.

Police ordered the man, later identified as Nicholas Annarumo, 29, out of the house and placed him under arrest. Officers noted that Annarumo smelled heavily of alcohol. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where he was booked on a charge of domestic violence.

A shotgun and ammunition were taken from the home, according to the police report.

Annarumo pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on March 15. Bond was set at $7,500. A pretrial is set for March 23.