Police: Man faces charges after driving erratically, crashing in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing several traffic charges after police say he was driving erratically and crashed in Trumbull County Wednesday morning.

Richard Fraley Jr. is facing several traffic offenses, including OVI.

Witnesses first reported seeing the car driving erratically on I-80 before watching it crash on the side of the road and go up an embankment on Route 193 in Vienna.

Officers say Fraley parked the car toward the back of the Governor’s Insurance Agency and then ran into the building.

Police say they believe he was impaired.

Police say Fraley voluntarily agreed to take a urine test. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and will be summoned into Girard Municipal Court on the charges.