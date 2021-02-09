Police: Man faces charges after breaking into Liberty Twp. motel room

Police said he told them he broke in to stay warm, and officers found drugs in the room

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Liberty Township on Monday after police say he broke into a motel room.

Police were called to Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue for a man trespassing in one of the rooms there. The front desk manager told police the room was not rented out and should have been vacant.

According to the police report, officers knocked on the door and 43-year-old Soloman Sapareto answered. He told officers he broke in through a window Friday to stay warm, the report said.

While searching the room, officers found burnt glass drug pipes, used syringes, a small bag with white residue and pills without a prescription label in Sapareto’s gym bag and a suitcase near the bed.

Sapareto was taken into custody. He faces burglary, drug abuse and drug paraphernalia charges.