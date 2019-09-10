Police: Man ate drugs during investigation in Campbell

Police said during their investigation, an officer noticed that Tarver had green residue on his lips and tongue

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man ate drugs during an investigation of a fight in Campbell.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, an officer saw two men involved in a fight at Blaze Oil on McCartney Road.

The officer separated the men as they were in a fighting stance, yelling at each other, according to a police report.

Police said one of the suspects, 19-year-old Andre McCoy, Jr., was found with a plastic bag containing 20 Alprazolam pills as well as $1,050 in cash.

He was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The other man involved in the fight was released without charges.

While on the scene, the officer reported noticing a passenger in the vehicle was ducking down, placing both of his hands under the driver’s seat. The officer ordered the man, 19-year-old Antwan Tarver, out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Police said Tarver admitted to hiding “syrup” under the seat, and an officer found half a bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride syrup.

Police said at that time, another officer noticed that Tarver had green residue on his lips and tongue. He admitted to eating half an Alprazolam pill, according to the police report.

Tarver is facing possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence charges.