Police: Man dropped pants near Warren gas station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police arrested a Warren man on Monday after they say he dropped his pants near the Pit Stop gas station, exposing his genitals.

When officers arrived, 58-year-old Andra Pugh was in the middle of Kenilworth Avenue. Police said his shorts were down, and he was stumbling.

Police arrested Pugh in a backyard on Kenilworth, where they noted he still had his genitals exposed. Police said several neighbors, including children, were outside and saw the incident.

Pugh had an open Ice House beer in one hand and a bottle of Irish Rose in the other, according to a police report. The report said Pugh started to pee on himself when officers approached him, but he insisted that he did nothing wrong and was just going home.

He was arrested on a public indecency charge.

Police said on the way to the Trumbull County Jail, Pugh threatened to kill an officer.

He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct-intoxication and menacing.

Pugh pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday, and he's scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. September 4.