Police: Man drives into road median, continues driving, hides gun in purse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown Police Department say they found a bleeding man at the corner of Otis Street and Wirt Boulevard.

They say they were responding to a crash on Friday around 5:50 p.m. where a man hit the median on the Madison Avenue Expressway and then continued driving -- turning off the road at Wirt Blvd.

They say they found Noel Suarez, 27, and another person outside of their car. They say Suarez's head was bleeding.

Police spoke with the other person -- a 16-year-old boy -- who told them Suarez was his uncle. He told police that Suarez was driving, hit the median, and then continued driving.

Officers say Suarez wouldn't lay down on the cot for paramedics -- he told them he would pass out.

When he sat on the cot, officers say he tried to sit on his purse.

Police reports say a paramedic gave the officer the purse -- which held a gun.

Police say Suarez didn't have a license to carry the gun.

A paramedic told police Suarez said he had four beers.

After running the vehicle plates, police say the license didn't belong to Suarez's car.

While searching the vehicle, police say they found an open bottle of vodka and an empty bottle of Wild Irish Rose.

Police say Suarez is currently in the hospital.

Officers say Suarez will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and child endangerment.

Police say Suarez was cited for driving under suspension, failure to control, operating a vehicle while under the influence, fictitious plates and driving with an open container.