Police: Man charged with damaging Brookfield police cruiser, robbing Vienna store

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from incidents in both Brookfield and Vienna.

Michael Reinhold is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of assault, domestic violence, vandalism and robbery.

Brookfield police say they were initially called to a home on Greenwich Court Monday for an assault report.

Officers took Reinhold into custody during their investigation. As they were heading to the jail, officers say Reinhold began kicking the door of the cruiser, causing about $2,400 in damages.

Investigators in Vienna say they were also able to identify Reinhold as the man suspected of robbing a Circle K in their jurisdiction early Sunday morning.

Police say Reinhold never took out a weapon but implied that he had one and got away with $80 in cash from the register.

“He’s looking at some serious involvement here where he’s probably gonna get himself in a lot of trouble on top of what’s going on in Brookfield now,” said Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt.

Reinhold is set to be arraigned on the robbery charge Wednesday morning in Girard Municipal Court.