YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said was warned he would be charged if he continued to lie during a shooting investigation was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Jacob McCaman, 20, of Youngstown, faces a fifth degree felony charge of obstruction of justice for what police say are the lies he told when detectives investigated a gunfire incident downtown this summer.

Indicted the same day as McCaman for firing the shots was Romero Davis, 24, also of Youngstown.

Davis faces charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm at or into a prohibited premises, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges contain a specification that Davis is a repeat violent offender.

The charges came after an investigation stemming from several shots being fired about 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 outside a bar on West Commerce Street downtown.

Police said Davis got into an argument outside the bar with two men, and the two men got in a car and tried to drive away.

Davis fired several shots at the car as it drove away, reports said. Police don’t believe anyone was injured, but they do not know the identities of the men in the car.

Several businesses and cars were damaged by bullets.

Police were not able to file charges against Davis until Thursday, Oct. 7, after witnesses identified him from video the department posted on their Facebook page.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, the lead investigator on the case, said McCaman lied about his role in the fight that led to the gunfire.

Cox said McCaman lied to the initial patrol officers who responded and twice to him even though Cox said he was warned repeatedly he would be charged if he lied.

Police were able to figure out he was not telling the truth because McMahon himself was portrayed in the video with close associates.

Cox said because McCaman lied, it delayed issuing a warrant in the case by at least a month.

“I told him what would happen if he was untruthful,” Cox said. “I told him I would charge him.”

Davis has been in the county jail since he was arrested on the warrant in November. McCaman was indicted via direct presentment and has yet to be arraigned.

This is at least the second time this year police have charged someone with lying to them during an investigation. Earlier this year a man was indicted for obstruction of justice after police said he lied to detectives investigating an Oct. 31, 2020, homicide in a parking lot at Market Street and West Judson Avenue. That case has not been solved.