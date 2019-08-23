Police: Man charged after stabbing in Salem

Ryan Wilson is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – One man faces criminal charges after a stabbing Thursday night in Salem.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Barclay Avenue, where the suspect lives.

Police said the suspect, Ryan Wilson, got into an argument over property with the two victims, Elijah Beiling and Eric Collins. Police said Wilson then stabbed the two men.

Beiling had surgery for his injuries, which were said to be non-life-threatening. Collins was treated and released.

Wilson was arraigned Friday morning on two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence charges.

Bond was set at $75,000.