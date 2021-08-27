Police: Man charged after prompting lockdown at Warren hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Patients and hospital workers at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren found themselves in a lockdown Thursday.

According to police, a man allegedly threatened violence against multiple people in the hospital.

He’s been charged with aggravated menacing, inducing panic, domestic violence and disrupting public services.

Initially, reports say 32-year-old Jason Reed, of Warren, contacted the intensive care unit just after 9 p.m. trying to get information regarding his mother, who was a patient there.

The ICU nurse told Reed he would need to speak with his mother’s power of attorney first, who was also at the hospital before she could relay any information.

According to a police report, Reed allegedly told the nurse over the phone he would use an AK-47 to shoot her, as well as the power of attorney. He also said he would shoot staff at the nursing home where his mother had been staying.

Reed then showed up at the hospital continuing to make more threats and prompting staff to make quick decisions.

A hospital security guard promptly shut down the hospital after being filled in on the threats against the nurse.

Police arrived soon after and arrested Reed, who wasn’t carrying a gun or any weapons. The lockdown was in place for approximately 45 minutes, according to hospital officials.

He was transported to Trumbull County Jail.