NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man has been charged after police say he ran away from a traffic stop where they found suspected drugs and a handgun.

David Quear is being charged with four counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quear was a passenger in a car that was pulled over in reference to an investigation around the same time where officials served a sealed narcotics search warrant, according to police. The search, conducted on Thursday around 3:30 p.m., was at a house in the 200 block of E. Laurel Avenue in New Castle. Officials seized $3,180, firearm ammunition and a DVR surveillance box.

Back at the traffic stop on Croton Avenue near North Street, Quear ran from the scene and threw out a .380 caliber handgun in a nearby field, police said. When police caught up with him, they seized a bag they said he was carrying that contained 8.6 gigagrams of crack cocaine, 3.9gg of heroin/fentanyl, seven fentanyl pills, three bags of marijuana (9.5gg, 10.4gg and 5.9gg) and a digital scale.