Police: Man caught breaking into Boardman business with teen

Christopher Waller was arrested, along with a 15-year-old boy, on Sunday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old man faces several charges after police say they caught him breaking into a Boardman business.

Christopher Waller was arrested, along with a 15-year-old boy, on Sunday.

Police were called to Farragher’s Appliance Repair on Market Street just after 8:30 p.m. for an alarm in the basement. An officer reported seeing two people run from the area of business, and the door was kicked open, according to a police report.

While other officers were heading to the scene, a woman living on Chester Drive called police, reporting that two people were in her garage, hiding from officers.

According to a police report, Waller and the teen were ordered out of the garage, and they were arrested.

Police said during questioning, Waller admitted to breaking into the Boardman business with the teen.

He faces charges of breaking and entering, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon after police reported finding that he had a pocket knife.

The teen faces charges of breaking and entering, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Police said surveillance video from the store shows a third person with the suspects. Police are continuing to investigate.