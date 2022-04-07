AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that a Canton man was arrested in Austintown Wednesday for having several active warrants for crimes involving a child and stalking a woman.

Neil Toalston, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity, menacing by stalking, and telecommunications harassment.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Fitzgerald Avenue on March 26. Reports said that the victim told police that Toalston was going to enter her home.

Reports said that the victim met Toalston at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown. The woman told police that they went out together and that afterwards Toalston was calling her his fiance. The victim said that she wanted to take things slow.

The victim told police that she eventually blocked Toalston from messaging her, but he commented on Facebook posts and messaged one of the biological fathers of the victim’s children.

Goshen Police Department arrested Toalston on his four active warrants . Police did not disclose any information on two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity charges.