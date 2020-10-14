Police: Man arrested in Cortland after crashing into cruiser

Local News

Cortland police spotted the vehicle once it left Route 11 and entered High Street in the city.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Monday in Cortland after police say he crashed into a trooper’s cruiser.

According to Cortland police, they were notified about 2:20 p.m. that the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a white SUV that had struck a trooper’s cruiser.

Cortland police spotted the vehicle once it left Route 11 and entered High Street in the city.

As officers were getting ready to put down stop sticks, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Geovanny Davila Pastrana, made a U-turn, coming up onto lawns and was boxed in by a Cortland officer’s vehicle.

Geovanny Pastrana, arrested following a police chase in Cortland

Pastrana was arrested and was found to have a loaded gun in the car, according to police.

A trooper and two Cortland officers suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was not injured.

The Ohio State Patrol is handling the investigation.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com