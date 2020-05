According to police, two customers were fighting over a parking spot

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after showing a handgun inside the Mocha House in Boardman.

Police arrived to the restaurant on the 7000 block of Tiffany Blvd. around 9 a.m.

According to police, two customers were fighting over a parking spot.

The person was arrested for aggravated menacing.

