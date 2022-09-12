NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man has been charged after police say he admitted to shooting another man over the weekend.

Branden Rogers is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, just before midnight at a house in the 500 block of Centennial Street.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Police said Rogers, who was inside the house when police arrived, admitted to shooting the man.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and Rogers was taken into custody.