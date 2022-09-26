BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man after they said that he had an altercation with them Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station on Market Street just before 7 a.m. on reports that a man was asleep in his car at the gas pump island. Officers said they found Robert Roman, 25, asleep behind the wheel.

Officers noticed an opened bottle of alcohol in the center console of the vehicle. Reports said that police could smell alcohol on Roman’s breath.

Reports said that Roman became argumentative with police. Officers asked Roman if he could find a ride home and he said yes but only pretended to be on the phone and then started yelling profanities at officers and threatening them, the report stated.

Officers secured a silver handgun from Roman during the arrest.

During the incident, Roman hurt his leg from kicking the door. He also hurt his head from hitting it off the partition.

Roman is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly failure to desist, intimidation, retaliation, weapons while intoxicated, and mishandling of firearms in a motor vehicle.