Police: Man accused of robbery claimed he wouldn’t run, he would shoot at Boardman officers

Police said the man had warrants for his arrest from a March robbery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a Youngstown man accused of robbery.

Officers found 29-year-old Dominique O’Neal King, who had warrants for his arrest, at Buttermaid Bakery on Boardman Canfield Road around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They asked him if he was going to try to run away, and he responded by saying, “I wouldn’t run, I would shoot at you, and you would have to kill me,” according to a police report.

Officers said he told them multiple times that he had a gun on him and made calls using the jail phone, bragging to the people on the other end that he would’ve shot at police if he had a gun.

Police said in March, King tried to use a fake bill at Speedway on E. Midlothian Boulevard. They said he lied to officers about who he was, claimed he got the bill from a friend and tried to run away.

Officers said they chased him for a short distance, then arrested him. They said a gun fell out of his waistband in the process.

Police said King also had a pill and hypodermic needle on him at the time.

King was booked into the jail Wednesday on charges of theft, robbery, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, criminal simulation, possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest and counterfeiting.

