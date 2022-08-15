CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said that he left a firearm within arms reach of a child early Sunday morning.

Officers pulled over Marcus Roach, 47, about 1 a.m. Sunday for speeding on Wilson Avenue.

Police said that they noticed a 4-year-old girl in the backseat of the vehicle and a tan FN509 handgun lying on the floor and within the child’s reach, the report stated. Officers also noted that the child was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt.

Police searched the car and secured the gun, which was reported stolen.

Roach told police that he was unaware that the handgun was in the vehicle. He said that the gun was his son’s and that the son reported it stolen, but Roach claimed that his son later found the gun but did not report it as found, the report stated.

Roach was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of child endangering, violating a protection order, and receiving stolen property. Police also cited him for speed and child restraint.

The child is in the custody of Children’s Services, according to the report

Roach’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Campbell Municipal Court.