Police make arrest in string of Mercer County break-ins

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gregory McFadden, 19, of Pine Township, and Dustin McFadden, 18, of Slippery Rock, are facing charges.

Several vehicle break-ins were reported to police between Feb. 5 and Feb. 15 within close proximity of each other in Wolf Creek and Pine townships. Police say they took at least seven reports.

A total of $5,500 was stolen, including a 9mm pistol, according to police.

Police say the gun has been recovered.