Police make arrest in shooting of 2 women in New Castle

Both men are charged with criminal attempted homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police arrested two men in connection to a May shooting where two women were hurt.

Timothy Hill, 18, of East Wallace Avenue was arrested Tuesday. Marquan Payne, 20, was already in custody in the Lawrence County Jail in connection to another shooting.

Police say Hill and Payne shot the women, ages 19 and 28, in the 800 block of Lutton Street and someone drove them to the Save-a-Lot parking lot on Butler Avenue where police located them.

Police say the women were seriously injured.

Hill and Payne are being charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say they interviewed several witnesses, reviewed video of the incident and served search warrants, which led to the arrests.