Police make arrest in Sharpsville school threat

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Sharpsville arrested an 18-year-old student in connection to a threat that prompted extra security measures at Sharpsville schools Friday.

According to Sharpsville Borough Police Chief Christopher Hosa, Ryan Linamen was arrested Friday morning at his home in West Middlesex.

Hosa said Linamen told another student that he was going to “shoot up” the high school and that he had access to guns that were kept in a safe at his house.

Police searched Linamen’s home on Mitchell Road where they found several firearms including four rifles and one handgun.

“The family of Ryan Linamen was very cooperative with police during the search warrant execution,” Hosa said.

Linamen was arrested and held on a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Extra security measures were in place Friday at Sharpsville schools after administrators learned of the threat that was first posted on social media.

Backpacks were checked at the school and students were funneled through one entrance of the school.

Superintendent John Vannoy said the extra security was handled very well by his staff and students.

“It went extremely well. Everybody was patient, very orderly. I can’t say enough good things about our kids and staff,” he said.

Shenango Township police assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant at Linamen’s house.