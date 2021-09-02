Police: Love triangle behind shot fired in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women were arrested after police say a shot was fired and they induced panic early Thursday morning.

Boardman police were called to an apartment complex on Shields Road just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, Brandy McLendon, 37, told police Toye Larry, 23, shot at her in the parking lot.

Police detained Larry and her boyfriend outside of the apartment. She told police McLendon, who used to date her boyfriend, was banging on the door and when the boyfriend answered, McLendon began hitting him.

McLendon told police she came to the apartment so the boyfriend could tell Larry that he was going to leave her for McLendon. That’s when Larry threatened to shoot up her car, according to the police report.

Larry told police she fired a bullet into the air to scare McLendon away.

Larry gave police permission to enter the apartment where they found a 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, according to the report.

Police found one shell casing on the front lawn of the apartment complex.

Due to officers blocking the road and running lights and sirens to the call, Larry was arrested on a charge of inducing panic. She was also arrested on a charge of aggravated menacing and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

McLendon was also arrested for assault due to her fight with the boyfriend and Larry. She was also booked into the Mahoning County Jail.