Police looking for woman, believed to have stopped in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing woman who was believed to be spotted in Mercer County.

Maxine Harris, 62, was reported missing from Brockway, Pennsylvania on May 1.

Police categorized Harris as endangered.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, she left Just for Jesus on May 1 and was possibly heading to Pittsburgh.

Police later received reports Harris was at a business in Mercer on May 22.

She is described as a 4’11” tall white woman, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-662-6162 or State Police in Dubois at 815-371-4652.