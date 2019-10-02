Police looking for thief who took lottery tickets from New Wilmington restaurant

It happened some time between Sunday night and Monday morning at Ryder's Restaurant

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant in New Wilmington.

It happened some time between Sunday night and Monday morning at Ryder’s Restaurant on State Route 18.

Police report that some cash and hundreds of Pennsylvania scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen. Those lottery tickets are worth several thousand dollars.

Police are looking for information or surveillance footage regarding the theft or any similar incidents in the area. Those with information should call them at 724-598-2211.

If any retailers notice suspicious scratch-off ticket redemptions, they should call 717-702-8026.