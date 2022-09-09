NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a cigarette theft from a truck Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Main Street at the EZ Stop & Drive Thru in Niles around 10:45 a.m.

Niles Police Captain John Marshall said that three people stole three cases of cigarettes (equaling 90 cartons). Reports said that the suspects left the scene in a gray or silver vehicle.

The cigarettes stolen are worth a total amount of $10,800, according to a report.

Police are still reviewing surveillance evidence.