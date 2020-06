Police in Beaver Township said the people responsible used an axe to break a window

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in a Mahoning County community are looking for the people who broke into a business Tuesday.

The Beaver Police Department said suspects broke into Generator Specialist around 4:30 in the morning, using an axe to break a window.

Police said the suspects stole two generators and a leaf blower.

If you saw anything around that time in the area of South Range and Woodworth roads or if you have any information, please call the police department at 330-549-5338.