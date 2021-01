Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 330-652-9944 ext. 2132 or email at aroberts@thecityofniles.com

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting a store clerk at the Eastwood Mall.

Police said the suspect was trying to get away during an attempted theft from the store.

The department posted security video of the assault on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Roberts at 330-652-9944 ext. 2132 or by email at aroberts@thecityofniles.com.