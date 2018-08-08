Police looking for suspect in Youngstown shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in Youngstown on Tuesday.

They've issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Jerry Womack.

Police have tied Womack to the shooting of 29-year-old Larry Burgess, who is recovering from his injuries after being shot on Mumford Drive.

Burgess told police that he went over to the house to see his girlfriend. While there, he found another man and said they both went to the basement where the suspect shot him in the stomach and then ran, according to a police report.

Womack is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the Youngstown Police Department at (330) 742-8926.