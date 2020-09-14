Police looking for suspect accused of exposing himself to elderly Lawrence Co. woman

If anyone has information about the suspect or the incident, contact police at 724-964-8891 ext. 104

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are trying to identify a male they said exposed himself to an elderly woman in Pulaski Township last week.

According to Pulaski Township police, the woman was outside her Old Pulaski Road home on Sept. 5 when the suspect came up to her on a black and white bike.

The homeowner told police that the suspect asked if he could have some water and use her bathroom. She invited him inside and they talked for about an hour before he left, the report said.

On Wednesday, the woman said he came back in a small black SUV. She told police that the suspect was in her home for about 45 minutes when he pulled out his genitals and left them exposed for about 15 minutes.

According to police, the woman told the suspect that his behavior was unacceptable and that he needed “the Lord’s teachings to guide him.” The suspect left shortly after.

Police described the suspect as a young, light-skinned black male with blonde hair. They said he’s about 150 pounds and looked to be in his late teens or early 20’s.

If anyone has information about the suspect or the incident, contact police at 724-964-8891 ext. 104.

