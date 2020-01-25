Police looking for robber of Masury store

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the Standard Market on Warren Sharon Road Friday

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township police officers are looking for the person who robbed a store in Masury on Friday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the Standard Market on Warren Sharon Road.

Police say that the robber removed what was described as a black pistol from his pocket and demanded money from the register.

After receiving the money, he then ran toward Pennsylvania, according to police.

If you can identify the man in the above video or have information related to this crime, contact the Brookfield Police Department at 330-448-6960 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If after hours, call 330-675-2730 and request to speak with an officer.

You can also leave a message on the crime tip line at anytime at 330-969-1110.