Police looking for person who ran out of Boardman home

The person who owns the house was hospitalized earlier this week, and humane agents were there to check on the dogs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and humane agents are looking for a person who ran out of a home in the 4700 block of Glenwood Avenue Friday morning.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office stopped to check on some dogs in the home. When Dave Nelson, of the dog warden’s office, pulled in, someone ran out of the house.

Nelson said it appeared that another door in the house had been kicked in.

Township police were called to help look for the person, and they, in turn, called for a dog from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Animal Charity also came to take the three dogs in the home. The dogs, all boxers, are in good shape, Nelson said.

Nelson said the person who owns the house was hospitalized earlier this week, which is why he was there to check on the dogs.