YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirmed that an elderly man that was reported missing and left home without his oxygen is safe.

Police say that 72-year-old Thomas Knisley has been located and is unharmed. Police did not say where he was found.

Knisley walked away from his Youngstown home on the south side around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police added that Knisley was of “sound mind” when they located him.